Townsend Goats Chowing Down On Old Christmas Trees

TOWNSEND (CBS) — Wondering what to do with the Christmas tree this year?
At one local farm, unwanted trees are serving as a delicious snack for goats.
The owner of Shay’s Flock Of Fun Farm in Townsend says goats there love munching on the trees. The farm has taken in more than 70 leftover Christmas trees since the holiday season – even the fire department has helped with donations.
After taking off the tinsel, trees can be dropped off at 188 Fitchburg Road. The farm has been sharing extra trees with other local farmers.
Goats are developing a reputation as expert landscapers. Last summer, Boston rented eight goats to chow down on weeds growing on public land.
The city of San Francisco has also been disposing of Christmas trees by offering them up as meals for goats.
One Comment