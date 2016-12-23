MassDOT Shares Safe Holiday Driving Message: ‘Only Xmas Trees Should Be Lit’

BOSTON (CBS) – Hitting the road for holiday parties this week? Massachusetts highway officials have a message for you: Drive sober.
MassDOT signs are displaying a cheeky note to travelers “Only Xmas Trees Should Be Lit. No OUI!”
“We want everyone to reach their travel destinations safely and enjoy this holiday with their friends and loved ones,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack in a statement.
The agency is urging people to take public transportation whenever possible. The MBTA’s holiday schedule is available here.
There will also be free coffee at MassDOT service plazas on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.