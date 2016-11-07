Donald Trump Gets Bill Belichick Endorsement, Says Tom Brady Voted For Him

November 7, 2016 11:59 PM
Filed Under: Bill Belichick, Donald Trump, Tom Brady

MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – Donald Trump said Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Coach Bill Belichick have endorsed him.

“Tom Brady, great guy, great guy, great friend of mine, great, great champion, unbelievable winner,” Trump announced at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday night. “He called today and he said ‘Donald I support you, you’re my friend, and I voted for you.’”

Brady has not confirmed that, but WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton confirmed Tuesday that Belichick did write a letter to Trump endorsing him.

The Republican nominee shared that letter with the crowd in Manchester.

Trump said Belichick congratulated him for a “tremendous campaign” and called the media “negative” and “slanted.”

“Hopefully tomorrow’s election results will give the opportunity to make America great again,” he said Belichick wrote.

  1. tylawspick6 says:
    November 8, 2016 at 10:17 am

    No way. I have seen no confirmation from Belichick. The words used in the letter sound nothing like BB and there is no way BB could be this stupid, publicly announcing his political leanings for the first time as an NFL employee like this.

    It’s also impossible to think someone like BB would link himself to a bigot and someone as repugnant as Trump.

