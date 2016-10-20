Teens Steal Over $13K In iPhones From Natick Apple Store In ‘Flash Mob’ Robbery

NATICK (CBS) — A group of thieves stole over $13,000 in iPhones from the Apple store in the Natick Mall in a “flash mob” robbery.

Natick Police Lt. Cara Rossi said a group of seven teens were only in the store for less than one minute, but were able to steal 19 phones.

In the video, the thieves can be seen cutting the security cords that tethered the iPhones to their displays all at the same time.

They fled the mall on foot, and police were unable to find them.

Lt. Rossi said both male and female thieves were involved, and that they all wore hoodies and hats to help conceal their identities.

Police said they were working with mall security to try to find footage of the group entering or exiting the mall.

Natick Police said they believed the thieves may be connected to a similar theft that took place in Hingham in September.

In that case, a group of 10 to 12 thieves in hoodies stole 22 iPhones from an Apple store, then fled in a Ford Taurus that had its plates covered.

Police asked anyone with information about the theft to contact them.