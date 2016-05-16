Keller @ Large: Oprah For President

BOSTON (CBS) – While it is part of my job to be skeptical about politicians, I do sometimes try to offer constructive solutions to difficult political problems.

Why, just the other day I suggested the presumptive GOP nominee consider adding Lassie to the ticket, and no one objected.

So when I read about the effort a handful of unhappy Republicans are making to recruit an independent candidate in November, I knew I had to be a good citizen and speak up again.

Based on the names they’re reportedly pursuing, I don’t think these guys get it.

They can’t be serious about putting up some party reject, like John Kasich, or a certified establishment figure, like Condoleeza Rice, and expect them to peel votes from Trump.

Mark Cuban, the mini-Trump who owns the Dallas Mavericks, is a more interesting idea, but he says he’s not interested.

In this situation, you’ve got to think outside the box.

You need a political outsider, a private-sector type like Trump but with credentials that leave his in the dust. It must be someone with instant, positive name recognition, a charismatic personality so experienced with the limelight they could step on the debate stage with Clinton and Trump the day after they announce and smoke them both.

And for good measure, let’s start this brush-fire by asking an African-American woman to lead this crusade.

Next stop, White House.

But there’s one major question: would Oprah be willing to take the pay cut?

