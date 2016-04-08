WBZ4[1]
Tree Service Worker Who Died In 50-Foot Fall In Leominster Identified

April 8, 2016 1:01 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Fall, Leominster, Nicole Jacobs, Tree worker

LEOMINSTER (CBS) — Authorities have identified the tree service worker who died after falling more than 50 feet from a cherry picker Thursday afternoon in Leominster as 26-year-old Nicholas Kallio of Fitchburg.

Late Friday morning, federal investigators arrived on Flaggler Road to investigate the scene where the bucket flipped. Police say Kallio had been cutting trees before he fell.

A 26-year-old man died after falling out of a bucket truck while cutting trees on Thursday afternoon. (WBZ-TV)

Homeowner Dennis Owen says he can’t believe it happened in his backyard.

“It’s like a bad dream,” he told WBZ-TV. “I’ve never seen anything like that before in my life and I hope I never do.”

On Thursday afternoon, Leominster-based Affordable Landscaping and Tree Service were working to remove a pine tree.

“Because of all the wind, we could see (the tree) moving,” Owen told WBZ. “It was starting to split, (and) I said ‘We got to get this out of here before someone gets hurt.'”

The crew was making progress, cutting off all the branches using the cherry picker, which Owen says they chose to use instead of climbing the tree because of the rain.

That’s when the top of the tree tipped the bucket, sending Kallio to the ground.

The tree crew members were stunned at what they saw.

“The owner was screaming,” says Owen. “He went out of his mind.”

A neighbor rushed in to help. Kallio was rushed to Leominster Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

OSHA continues to investigate the incident.

WBZ-TV’s Nicole Jacobs contributed to this report.

