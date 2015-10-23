Watch: Julian Edelman Does Impressions Of Brady, Belichick

BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman is a man of many talents.

We already know he’s a pretty good receiver for what he does on the field every Sunday for the New England Patriots. He’s also pretty good at Photoshop, and there’s a good chance he could have a career in comedy when his playing days are over.

That career path could eventually include his impressions, which Edelman shows off on next week’s E:60 on ESPN, set to air Tuesday at 8pm. In a quick preview of the show, Edelman breaks out his impressions of quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick:

Julian Edelman on his Brady bromance, his Belichick impression & more. His story premieres Tuesday @ 8 on ESPN https://t.co/yGDPOyo7iy — E:60 (@E60) October 23, 2015

Edelman also goes into his “bromance” with Brady, so Patriots fans will want to set their DVRs for this closer look into the life of the Patriots’ receiver.

