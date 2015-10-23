WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Watch: Julian Edelman Does Impressions Of Brady, Belichick

October 23, 2015 8:24 AM
Filed Under: Bill Belichick, Julian Edelman, New England Patriots, Sports News, Tom Brady
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with receiver Julian Edelman after his punt return for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman is a man of many talents.

We already know he’s a pretty good receiver for what he does on the field every Sunday for the New England Patriots. He’s also pretty good at Photoshop, and there’s a good chance he could have a career in comedy when his playing days are over.

That career path could eventually include his impressions, which Edelman shows off  on next week’s E:60 on ESPN, set to air Tuesday at 8pm. In a quick preview of the show, Edelman breaks out his impressions of quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick:

Edelman also goes into his “bromance” with Brady, so Patriots fans will want to set their DVRs for this closer look into the life of the Patriots’ receiver.

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game on 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBZ-TV — the flagship stations of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins on 98.5FM at 10am with Patriots Preview, with three hours of reaction and analysis following the game. WBZ-TV kicks off their coverage at 11:30am with Patriots GameDay, and you can catch Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s press conferences live on Patriots 5th Quarter after the game!

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch