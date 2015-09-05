RI Governor Accepts Charlie Baker’s Ice Bucket Challenge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS/AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has accepted the ice bucket challenge she got last month from Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to raise money to help find a cure for Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS.

Raimondo said she and members of the Rhode Island ALS Association will take their icy drenching Tuesday on the State House front lawn in Providence. Raimondo said she’s also challenging House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Teresa Paiva-Weed.

The challenge inspired last year by Massachusetts resident Pete Frates has raised more than $220 million globally for research on ALS, also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

ALS first drew wide attention more than 60 years ago when Lou Gehrig, one of the New York Yankees’ greatest players, retired after being affected by the disease. He died in 1941 at age 37.

