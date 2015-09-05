WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
RI Governor Accepts Charlie Baker’s Ice Bucket Challenge

September 5, 2015 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Gov. Charlie Baker, Ice Bucket Challenge, Pete Frates

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS/AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has accepted the ice bucket challenge she got last month from Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to raise money to help find a cure for Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS.

Raimondo said she and members of the Rhode Island ALS Association will take their icy drenching Tuesday on the State House front lawn in Providence. Raimondo said she’s also challenging House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Teresa Paiva-Weed.

The challenge inspired last year by Massachusetts resident Pete Frates has raised more than $220 million globally for research on ALS, also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

ALS first drew wide attention more than 60 years ago when Lou Gehrig, one of the New York Yankees’ greatest players, retired after being affected by the disease. He died in 1941 at age 37.

