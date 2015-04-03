Quincy Bar Assault Victim Dies, Suspect’s Charges Upgraded To Murder

QUINCY (CBS) – The Quincy man who was assaulted in a bar last month died Friday as a result of his injuries.
Keith Boudreau, 42, had previously been taken off life support after police say he was assaulted inside the Home Ice Sports Bar on March 23.
Paul Fahey, 42, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of assault and battery. He pleaded not guilty but was held without bail.
The Norfolk District Attorney’s office said Friday following Boudreau’s death that preparations are being made to arraign Fahey again, this time on a murder charge.
The district attorney expects that arraignment to happen Monday morning in Quincy District Court.
