Quincy Bar Assault Victim Dies, Suspect’s Charges Upgraded To Murder

April 3, 2015 2:57 PM
Filed Under: bar assault, Keith Boudreau, Paul Fahey, Quincy, Quincy Bar Assault

QUINCY (CBS) – The Quincy man who was assaulted in a bar last month died Friday as a result of his injuries.

Keith Boudreau, 42, had previously been taken off life support after police say he was assaulted inside the Home Ice Sports Bar on March 23.

Paul Fahey, 42, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of assault and battery. He pleaded not guilty but was held without bail.

Paul Fahey (Photo credit Quincy police)

Paul Fahey (Photo credit Quincy police)

The Norfolk District Attorney’s office said Friday following Boudreau’s death that preparations are being made to arraign Fahey again, this time on a murder charge.

The district attorney expects that arraignment to happen Monday morning in Quincy District Court.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch