Quincy Man Not Expected To Live After Bar Assault

April 1, 2015 12:08 PM
Filed Under: bar assault, Home Ice Sports Bar, Keith Boudreau, Paul Fahey, Quincy

QUINCY (CBS) — A Quincy man is not expected to live after he was assaulted inside a bar last month, his family says.

The family of Keith W. Boudreau said in a statement that the father of two children has been taken off life support and is not expected to survive.

The Patriot Ledger reports that witnesses told police they saw Paul J. Fahey, 42, punch Boudreau without provocation and stomp on his head inside the Home Ice Sports Bar in Quincy on March 23.

Fahey, of Quincy, pleaded not guilty to assault and battery charges in court Wednesday morning. He is being held without bail.

“Keith is a loving, caring son, father and brother,” the family of Boudreau said. “He has two wonderful boys, 15 and 8, whom he loves very much.”

Keith Boudreau

