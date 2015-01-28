Toucher & Rich: Media Day Fun With Sherman, Gronk & Brady

BOSTON (CBS) – Judging from the pictures and what you’ve read about the event, Super Bowl XLIX Media Day was as crazy as it normally is.

98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich are no strangers to having fun at Media Day, like they did a few years back messing with Giants players.

Well on Tuesday, Fred and Rich set their sights a little higher than Kevin Boothe, Travis Beckum and Linval Joseph.

At Super Bowl XLIX Media Day, Fred and Rich got to ask questions to the movers, shakers and headline makers like Richard Sherman, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

"Richard, is the team ever embarrassed to come on to the field to Macklemore?" http://t.co/4Qgxau8UqB —

Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) January 27, 2015

Fred also asked Tom Brady about Gisele’s favorite workout place, and Rich of course got Rob Gronkowski to read a passage from ‘A Gronking To Remember.’

Stay tuned for Media Day fun with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and others, which will air later this week!

Listen below!

Tune in to Super Bowl XLIX on 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. It’s the only place to hear Bob Socci & Scott Zolak’s local call of the game!