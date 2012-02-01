Toucher And Rich: Screwing With Giants Players

WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

February 1, 2012 10:27 AM
INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) – Toucher & Rich had a little fun with the Giants players while they had the chance at Media Day Tuesday.

They came up with some fake station liners for some players to read.

Rich walked up to players like Kevin Boothe, Travis Beckum and Linval Joseph and asked some real questions, but then asked them to read what he and Fred wrote out.

The players agreed without question and didn’t even get suspicious when some it sounded a little off.

Sit back, listen and enjoy.

Toucher & Rich: Messing With The Giants Players

Comments

One Comment

  1. martinmunson says:
    February 1, 2012 at 10:35 am

    This is the best thing I’ve listened to today. So f’ng funny. Thanks T & R! Thanks for the shoutout to http://www.wickedimproper.com

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Mike says:
    February 1, 2012 at 10:48 am

    T and R are losers !

    CORNY LOSERS !!!!

    GO GMEN

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Jason Osterfield says:
    February 1, 2012 at 11:51 am

    mike is a loser. They are hilarious and your just upset you live in your moms basement. PATS all the way.

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Other Mike says:
    February 1, 2012 at 11:00 pm

    I almost caused an accident this morning because I was laughing so hard at this. Nice work.

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Rex Montana says:
    February 2, 2012 at 6:05 am

    Not only was that authentic Frontier gibberish, it was funnier than a Giants’ fan in a book store, acting like a Giants’ fan in book store.

    98.5… The Sportz Donutz. Yo Mama, contumacious what? Burp on that, Dingle Fans.

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Rex Montana says:
    February 2, 2012 at 6:24 am

    Football should not be pompous, because it all starts with some guy with his hands under another guy’s ass. (I’m not the first to make that joke.)

    I agree. Football needs humor.

    –Sassy McFiddleSticks

    Reply | Report comment
  7. Rex Montana says:
    February 2, 2012 at 6:30 am

    Bigelow Team, Bigelow tea. Let’s get Bigelow, y’all.

    Just sayin.

    Cuz itz redicul-tea-a-licious.

    And ur eatn a PIZZA.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Rex Montana says:
      February 2, 2012 at 11:17 pm

      I worked a late shift yesterday and would like to apologize to everyone for being a man and fixing things. (And then getting drunk, sort of.)

      Sorry, and most of all, sorry CBS. Sorry for ruining your “Tiffany Network””.

      Sassie McFiddle Uranus with coarse grit #3. Minnesota Minining Company: the finest sandpaper in coarse grit.

      Go get a late pass. STEP! The Sports Hub.

      Reply | Report comment
  8. Eddie Alves says:
    February 4, 2012 at 9:38 pm

    Love your show T and R

    Reply | Report comment
  9. מצלמות תנועה says:
    April 6, 2012 at 10:40 pm

    Nice post. I used to be checking constantly this weblog and I’m inspired! Very helpful info specially the closing part :) I deal with such information much. I used to be seeking this certain information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.

    Reply | Report comment

