Bob Socci: There’s Nothing Like The Army-Navy Game

BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots radio play-by-play man Bob Socci joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Felger & Massarotti in studio Friday afternoon to offer up some hot sports takes!

For those of you unaware of Socci’s background, before joining the Patriots Bob served as the voice of the Naval Academy Midshipmen for 16 years.

Saturday afternoon at 3pm, the Navy Midshipmen attempt to make it 13 straight wins over the Army Black Knights at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore in the 115th meeting between the two teams.

It may not be Alabama-Auburn, or even Ohio State-Michigan, but Army-Navy is one of the best rivalries in all of sports, and for Socci’s money there’s really nothing like it.

“Maybe you’re unfamiliar with the tradition, or maybe the younger generation doesn’t like the style of play — you won’t see a lot of passing. You may not appreciate the fact that you’re not watching teams compete for national championships, or watching future NFL players. None of these players will be on any draft boards in the spring,” Socci explained.

“But that game is all about that dimension that can’t be duplicated anywhere else in sports, and that really comes into focus at the end of the game. It’s been true throughout the history of the service academy when they’ve competed since Dennis Michie first challenged the Midshipmen to a game of football, at the end of the game all of those seniors come together for the alma maters, and they are brothers in arms thereafter — they’re on the same team, with much greater consequences than the outcome of a football game.”

Listen below for Socci’s full appearance with Felger & Mazz:



