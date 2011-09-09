Convicted Child Killer Released From RI Prison 11 Years Early

September 9, 2011 10:28 AM
CRANSTON, R.I. (CBS/AP) — A Rhode Island man convicted of killing a young boy in 1975 has been released from prison and sent to a state mental health facility.

Fifty-three-year-old Michael Woodmansee, who served a little less than 29 years of a 40-year sentence for second-degree murder, was released early Friday from the state prison in Cranston.

State Department of Corrections spokeswoman Tracey Zeckhausen said that the transfer from the Adult Correctional Institute to the Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston began around 5 a.m. She said it took place “under tight security and without incident.”

The father of the 5-year-old victim had threatened to kill Woodmansee if he was released, calling Woodmansee a monster and a cannibal who ate his son’s flesh off his bones.

Woodmansee was released two days early because of a scheduling conflict with the hospital, which does not accept patients on the weekends.

Officials said Woodmansee is only the second prisoner in memory to be civilly committed upon his release.
Comments

One Comment

  1. BoonDock says:
    September 9, 2011 at 10:36 am

    This makes me sick! We need some real Boondock Saints out there.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Bostone says:
    September 9, 2011 at 3:49 pm

    Better make D*MN sure they tell the public his whereabouts!

    Reply | Report comment
  3. petem says:
    September 9, 2011 at 3:58 pm

    Didi either of you read the story or did you stop at the headline?

    “State Department of Corrections spokeswoman Tracey Zeckhausen said that the transfer from the Adult Correctional Institute to the Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston began around 5 a.m.”

    Now you know…

    Reply | Report comment
  4. johneverymann says:
    September 19, 2011 at 11:58 am

    Wow god bless America. If he was black, Would have been dead 30 years ago. I`m white and still draw that conclusion. That`s really messed up. I know because he was a young white boy (Never mind the fact hes a sick freak) the court went easy on him. Gave him 2nd degree instead of first. Our country is so full of it. 28 years? I could get that much time for cocaine conspiracy. Oh hell no. I hope someone gets that sicko. Please got make some street justice happen, Before he harms another child.

    Reply | Report comment

