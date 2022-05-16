WORCESTER (CBS) – The bodies of two more victims were found during the search of a 6-family Worcester apartment building that caught fire on Saturday, bringing the death total to at least four people.
Heavy fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. at the triple-decker on Gage Street.
Firefighters initially said Saturday that two people died and three others were hurt during the fire.
Investigators returned to the scene Monday and found a third victim around 8 a.m. Several hours later, a fourth victim was discovered.
Firefighters are searching the debris by hand. Though no one is considered missing currently, investigators said they cannot rule out finding additional victims.
There were a number of challenges for firefighters searching the building, including water damage, a collapsed roof, and snakes that had to be removed from one of the apartments.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.