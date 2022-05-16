No decision on future yet, but Patrice Bergeron says he'll only play for Boston BruinsPatrice Bergeron still hasn't decided if his hockey career will continue. But if he does return, he said it will be for only one team: The Boston Bruins.

Marcus Smart questionable for Celtics-Heat Game 1 with foot injuryMarcus Smart took a beating during Boston's seven-game series win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Those bumps and bruises are following him to the Eastern Conference Finals, and Smart is considered questionable for Tuesday's Game 1 against Miami.

Bruins sign defenseman Jakub Zboril to two-year extensionThe Bruins made their first move of the offseason on Monday.

It sounds like Xander Bogaerts would be open to in-season extension talks with Red SoxWhen the Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts failed to agree on a contract extension ahead of the season, the shortstop said that he was done negotiating until the winter. He may be changing his tune a bit.

What Giannis Antetokounmpo said to Jayson Tatum after Celtics' Game 7 win over BucksAfter the Celtics thoroughly dismantled the Bucks in Game 7 on Sunday, finishing off an epic Eastern Conference semifinal showdown between the two teams, the two stars of the series embraced at half court. When their battle was done, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum shared a moment of mutual respect on the floor.