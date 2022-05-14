WORCESTER – Two people were killed in a fire early Saturday morning at a six-family home in Worcester. The deadly fire took place at a triple-decker house on Gage Street.
Three others were injured in the blaze.
Worcester Fire Department Acting Deputy Chief Adam Roche said firefighters are still completing a full search of all three floors, but haven’t been able to complete it yet because of structural damage to the hour.
Firefighters were called to the house around 3:30 a.m. Two nearby buildings were damaged, but the extent to which is uncertain.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Red Cross is helping assist the families forced out by the fire.