BOSTON (CBS) – A new report will be released Wednesday morning in the case of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery.
The report from the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate (OCA) will have “findings and recommendations following a multi-system investigation into the case.” (A news conference will be held at 11 a.m. in Boston to discuss the report. You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.)
Seven-year-old Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019. No one has been charged in her disappearance.
Her father, 32-year-old Adam Montgomery, is currently being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on several charges. He was arrested in January and charged with felony second-degree assault stemming from alleged conduct against Harmony in 2019.
A scathing report released by the state of New Hampshire in February identified mistakes made by authorities in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire before Harmony went missing.
She had been in the care of DCF in Massachusetts before a judge awarded custody to her father in New Hampshire.
“At the end of the day if we’re going to bring Harmony home safe, we need to know what happened there. We need to know the “how’s” and the “why’s” of those cases, both not just on the DCF side, but the court side as well, and on both sides. This really is a regional issue,” New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said Tuesday.
If you have any information about Harmony’s whereabouts, call the tip line at 603-203-6060.