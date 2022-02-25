CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — A new report on the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery released Friday identifies mistakes authorities made in Massachusetts and New Hampshire before the little girl went missing.

The report from the state of New Hampshire took an in-depth look at the missing child’s case and found a number of missed opportunities to protect Harmony, who was last seen in 2019 but not reported missing for two years.

In 2018, the report says the Massachusetts court system asked New Hampshire’s Division for Children, Youth and Families to conduct a home check before it awarded Adam Montgomery custody of Harmony. But New Hampshire authorities asked the Massachusetts courts for more information first. The court system went ahead and gave Adam custody anyway.

In the summer of 2019, New Hampshire DCYF was notified that Harmony, who was then 5 years old, had a black eye given to her by her father.

Child protection workers visited the home on three occasions. In one instance they were told Harmony was hit with a toy lightsaber during horseplay. The complaint was closed a few months later.

And in maybe the most critical moment in 2019, when Harmony’s father told DCYF that Harmony now lived with her mother, a worker called Crystal Sorey to confirm – but she never called back, and there is no record that the worker ever tried to call again.

The report lays out of a series of recommendations to improve how states share information with each other, and how DCYF can better track children, especially those who move out of state.

In the meantime, Harmony is still missing. Adam Montgomery remains in prison on endangerment charges, but there’s no explanation of what happened to his daughter.

Anyone with information about Harmony’s whereabouts is asked to call police.