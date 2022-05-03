CBS News BostonWatch Now
LINCOLN, N.H. (CBS) – Nineteen years ago, New Hampshire lost the iconic “Old Man of the Mountain” when it came crumbling down.

For 200 years, the massive granite profile drew tourists to Franconia Notch State Park.

That changed on May 3, 2003, when the rocks fell to the ground below.

Last year, a fishing platform and pathway at Profile Lake were finalized to memorialize the Old Man.

