FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — The final project to memorialize New Hampshire’s iconic Old Man of the Mountain — a fishing platform at Profile Lake and a pathway — are complete.
The massive, naturally formed granite profile attracted tourists to Franconia Notch for about 200 years before it crumbled in 2003. Since then, the nonprofit legacy fund has created a memorial plaza, featuring seven steel “profilers” that recreate the Old Man’s image.
A ceremony was scheduled for Saturday to celebrate the completion of the project.
The image of the Old Man has been a symbol of New Hampshire for generations, appearing on the state quarter, highway signs and license plates. The stone profile was first discovered in 1805.
