BOSTON (CBS) — It’s official: The Boston Bruins will be facing the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
That matchup wasn't determined until the very end of the regular season on Friday night, with Boston ending up as the top wild card team in the East. With Carolina being the division winner with the second-highest point total in the Eastern Conference, the matchup was set. (There was a chance entering Friday's games that the Bruins would move into third place in the Atlantic, thus setting up a first-round matchup against Toronto.)
This will be the third playoff meeting between Boston and Carolina in the past four years, with the Bruins beating the Hurricanes in five games in the bubble in 2020 a year after beating them in a four-game sweep in the 2019 postseason.
Previously, the Bruins played the Hurricanes in the 2009 playoffs, losing in seven games.
This season, though, the Hurricanes have dominated Boston, going 3-0-0 while outscoring the Bruins 16-1. They haven’t met since Feb. 10.
Game 1 is expected to take place Monday in Carolina, though no official announcement has been made on the schedule.
The Eastern Conference playoff matchups are below:
Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals (WC2)
Carolina Hurricans vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins