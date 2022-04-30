BOSTON (CBS) — On Friday, it was determined that the Boston Bruins will be facing the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Saturday, the schedule for the series was released.
It goes as follows:
- Game 1: Monday, May 2 at 7 p.m. in North Carolina
- Game 2: Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m. in North Carolina
- Game 3: Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. in Boston
- Game 4: Sunday, May 8 at 12:30 p.m. in Boston
- Game 5: Tuesday, May 10 at TBD (TBD)
- Game 6: Thursday, May 12 at TBD (TBD)
- Game 7: Saturday, May 14 at TBD (TBD)
This will be the third playoff meeting between Boston and Carolina in the past four years, with the Bruins beating the Hurricanes in five games in the bubble in 2020 a year after beating them in a four-game sweep in the 2019 postseason.
And so we meet again. pic.twitter.com/PFlefHxOux
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 30, 2022
Previously, the Bruins played the Hurricanes in the 2009 playoffs, losing in seven games.