Official Schedule For Bruins Vs. Hurricanes Playoffs ReleasedGame 1 will be Monday night in North Carolina.

Patriots Trade Late Third-Round Pick To Carolina, Acquiring Third-Rounder In 2023 And A Fourth-Round Pick This YearUsing a pick they acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs a night earlier, the Patriots spun that extra pick for two more.

Patriots Pick Cornerback, Returner Marcus Jones In Third Round Of NFL DraftThe Patriots used their third pick of the 2022 draft on cornerback back Marcus Jones out of Houston.

Bruins Will Play Carolina Hurricanes In First Round Of Stanley Cup PlayoffsIt's official: The Boston Bruins will be facing the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Patriots Have Reached Again With Their Pick Of Tyquan Thornton, According To Many Draft ExpertsThe Patriots are throwing a lot of draft capital at players they likely could have gotten later in the draft.