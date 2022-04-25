BOSTON (CBS) — MBTA Transit Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly cracked a bus window after being told he needed to wear a mask. It happened on April 17 around 12:50 p.m. in front of the Massachusetts Avenue station.
According to police, the man approached the bus without a mask on and the driver asked him to put one on. When the man refused, the driver didn’t let him on the bus so the man became angry and kicked the bus front door window, creating a spider web crack.
The bus had to be taken out of service.
The mask mandate was dropped on MBTA buses last Tuesday.
Anyone who recognizes this person or who has any information should call Transit Police Detectives at 617-222-1050 or anonymously text 873873.