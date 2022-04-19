BOSTON (CBS) – Masks will no longer be required on MBTA buses and trains starting Tuesday, a transportation source told WBZ-TV.
The decision comes a day after a federal judge in Florida ruled the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision to extend the mask order on public transportation.
The mandate was set to expire Monday but the CDC had extended it until May 3.
Initially the MBTA said it would continue to follow the CDC’s mask guidelines. But a source said instead, the mandate will be dropped later Tuesday.
Masks are no longer required at Logan Airport, on Amtrak trains, or during Uber and Lyft rides.