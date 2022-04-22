BERLIN, N.H. (CBS) — Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia reported to prison Friday in Berlin, New Hampshire after seven delays.
FCI Berlin told WBZ-TV that Correia has “entered the custody of the Bureau of Prisons.”READ MORE: 'Suspicious' Deaths Under Investigation After 2 Bodies Are Found In Concord, NH Woods
Correia, who is set to serve six years in prison, lost a motion Wednesday for continued release pending an appeal hearing.READ MORE: Man Dead, Woman Injured After Shooting Near Elementary School In Dorchester
Correia was convicted last September of 21 counts of defrauding investors in a smartphone app he was developing and for extorting money from marijuana companies seeking to do business in Fall River. A judge later dismissed 10 fraud and tax evasion charges.
He was supposed to report to prison on December 3, but asked a judge to allow him to remain free so he could help with his family’s restaurant during the holidays. That appeal was accepted.MORE NEWS: Two Children With Severe Burns Flown From Ukraine To Shriners Children's Hospital In Boston
Correia was first elected as mayor at 23 years old and was seen as a rising political star until his arrest.