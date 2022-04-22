Celtics' Robert Williams 'Close To Return,' Could Play As Soon As Game 3 Vs. NetsThe Boston Celtics already own a 2-0 lead in their series against the Brooklyn Nets. They may be getting a huge piece back, to boot.

The Rumors Of Tom Brady Owning Part Of The Miami Dolphins Overlooked A Rather Significant RoadblockAn oversight seems to have happened with the most recent reports/rumblings/innuendo that Brady and the Miami Dolphins had cooked up a grand scheme that would have given him an ownership stake in the team before coming out of retirement to play for the Dolphins instead of the Buccaneers in 2022.

Wild Brawl Erupts In Portland Sea Dogs GameEarly-season baseball games in Maine can be chilly affairs. But things got heated in a hurry on Thursday night in Portland.

Guentzel's Hat Trick Leads Penguins To 4-0 Win Over BruinsCasey DeSmith made a career-high 52 saves and Jake Guentzel scored three goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 on Thursday night.

Late Rally Comes Up Short, Red Sox Lose Rubber Match To Blue JaysBoston scored a pair of runs in the ninth but lost to Toronto, 3-2, on Thursday to drop to 6-7 on the season.