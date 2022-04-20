FALL RIVER (CBS) — Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia is finally set to report to prison after seven delays.
Correia, who is set to serve six years in prison, lost a motion Wednesday for continued release pending an appeal hearing. He will now report to prison on Friday.
Correia was convicted last September of 21 counts for defrauding investors in a smartphone app he was developing and for extorting money from marijuana companies seeking to do business in Fall River. A judge later dismissed 10 fraud and tax evasion charges.
He was supposed to report to prison on December 3, but asked a judge to allow him to remain free so he could help with his family’s restaurant during the holidays. That appeal was accepted.
He will report to a New Hampshire federal prison.
Correia was first elected as mayor at 23 years old and was seen as a rising political star until his arrest.