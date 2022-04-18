CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire grand jury indicated Danielle Dauphinais on charges that include first degree murder for the death of her son, 5-year-old Elijah Lewis, whose body was found in Abington last year.
Elijah was reported missing in October. His body was found nearly two weeks later in an Abington park.
The medical examiner said an autopsy showed Elijah’s death was caused by violence and neglect, including facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers.
Prosecutors announced on Monday that Dauphinais was indicated on one count of first degree murder, one count of second degree murder, and three counts of witness tampering. She will continue to be held without bail and is set to be arraigned at a later date.
Dauphinais and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, were previously charged with witness tampering and child endangerment.