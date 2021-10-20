MERRIMACK, N.H (CBS) — The mother of missing five-year-old Elijah Lewis and her boyfriend are due in court in New Hampshire Wednesday as authorities continue their search for the boy.
Danielle Dauphinais and Joseph Stapf are scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in the afternoon. They were arrested Sunday in New York City on warrants for witness tampering and child endangerment.
Social workers reported Elijah missing last Thursday and initially believed he had not been seen for six months. On Tuesday afternoon, investigators said they now believe he has been seen at his home on Sunset Drive in Merrimack within the last 30 days.
Teams have been searching the area near the home for the last six days but have no leads as to where Elijah is.