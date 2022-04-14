BOSTON (CBS) – A man accused of dressing up as a woman to secretly record girls in a Wrentham Outlets bathroom is facing a new federal sex crime charge. Prosecutors said 23-year-old Jacob Guerrero is also now accused of filming an 11-year-old girl in her bedroom in Norfolk.
Court documents say Guerrero allegedly stalked the girl's home and family, climbed onto the roof of the garage, and recorded the girl changing.
"In the two weeks leading up to that recording, it is further alleged that Guerrero conducted surveillance of the victim's home and made notes on his phone regarding the time of day that the victim and her siblings arrived home, showered and changed clothes each night," prosecutors said.
Guerrero was also allegedly watching several other homes in the area.
Investigators say it was his work as an Amazon driver that led him to at least one victim.
The alleged crime was discovered during the investigation into the Wrentham incident. He was arrested in California and charged with one count of sexually exploiting a child.