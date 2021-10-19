WRENTHAM (CBS) — A 23-year-old man who drives for Amazon was arraigned on child pornography charges Tuesday. Jacob Guerrero, of Woonsocket, RI was arrested on Monday night.
The investigation into Guerrero stems from an incident on August 24. A 911 caller reported Guerrero was acting suspiciously at the Wrentham Outlets. According to police, he was wearing a blonde wig and was dressed as a woman in the women’s bathroom. He allegedly went into stalls next to ones that women and teenage girls were using and had a pen camera attached to his sneaker.READ MORE: Fall River Convenience Store Owner Shot Dead; Homicide Investigation Underway
Guerrero had left the area by the time police arrived, but they were able to identify him and create an arrest warrant which was used on September 2 during a motor vehicle stop.

After a search warrant allowed police to access Guerrero’s car and phone, enough evidence was gathered to charge Guerrero with 12 counts of possession of child pornography, one for each video of an unsuspecting victim either nude or partially nude.
Five of the victims were under 18, several were between 8 and 11 years old. In one case, "the evidence suggests the suspect secretly recorded a young girl through her bedroom window as she undressed," said police.
Anyone with information about the case should contact Wrentham Police Detective Robert O’Connell at 508-384-2121.