HAVERHILL (CBS) – Haverhill Public Schools is holding a school committee meeting where some parents are hoping the recent violence in schools is addressed more in depth but also that more parents show up.

Two weeks ago, a fight between two Haverhill high schoolers led to one being arrested.

“We are implementing repercussions for each of the students. Certainly, having a knife in school is an expellable offense and we’re following that process,” Haverhill Superintendent, Margaret Marotta said at the last school committee meeting.

A knife was dropped during the fight, but no one was hurt. Either way, parents say this is a pattern of violence that needs to be stopped.

“The fact that they [students] don’t feel safe and this violence is going on, children aren’t receiving the best education they deserve,” Haverhill High parent, Brittany Quintana told WBZ News.

Quintana spoke at the last school committee meeting but was frustrated by the lack of other parents. She says the outrage on social media from parents hasn’t translated to public testimony.

“I have gone above and beyond to try and raise more awareness to get more people to come. Because the more of us that stand up and demand change the more likely we are to get that change and make sure our kids are safe,” Quintana said.

She told WBZ that maybe metal detectors would help prevent weapons coming into the school. Her son, a freshman at Haverhill High School, was in the cafeteria when the fight two weeks ago broke out.

“He doesn’t want to go to school because he’s worried about what fight is gonna break out now, is another weapon going to be involved?”

Last weekend, she stood in front of Haverhill City Hall for three hours hoping to bring attention to the next meeting.

“I would like the entire school committee room to be filled with parents and students,” Quintana said.