HAVERHILL (CBS) – A Haverhill High School student was arrested on Thursday following a fight during lunch.
The fight happened between two students around 11:30 a.m.
No one was hurt, but one of the students was removed from school by police.
Principal Jason Meland said in a letter to families that students were not dismissed but stayed in their classrooms for the rest of the afternoon following the fight.
Meland said "the situation is under control and students are safe."
Haverhill Police said that because the students are juveniles, no additional information is being released.