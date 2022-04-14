BOSTON (CBS) — With the Boston Marathon returning to Patriots Day for the first time since 2019, spectators are expected to turn out in droves along the 26.2 mile course on Monday.

Safety is top of mind for many, with authorities saying this week that there is a “robust security plan” in place for the marathon in the wake of the recent New York City subway shooting.

To make sure everything goes smoothly for marathon viewers as they pass through security checkpoints near the course, Massachusetts State Police shared a list of everything that spectators are discouraged from bringing on Monday. While the items may not be illegal to carry, they could cause delays for anyone trying to find the perfect spot to watch the runners.

Here’s the list of items to leave at home, per police:

– Weapons or items of any kind that may be used as weapons;

– Backpacks or any similar item carried over the shoulder;

– Suitcases and rolling bags/rollers;

– Coolers;

– Glass containers or cans;

– Flammable liquids, fuels, fireworks, or explosives;

– Any container capable of carrying more than 1 liter of liquid;

– Handbags or packages or bulky items larger than 12 inches x 12 inches x 6 inches;

– Large blankets/comforters or sleeping bags;

– Costumes covering the face or any non-form fitting, bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body;

– Props (including sporting equipment and military and fire gear);

– Drones (FAA prohibits operation of drones over the race route)

You can watch live coverage of the 126th Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com on Monday, April 18, 2022.