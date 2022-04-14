BOSTON (CBS) – In the aftermath of this week’s New York City subway shooting, Boston Marathon organizers are assuring the public that they should feel safe attending Monday’s race.

Police and other local officials held a news conference Thursday to lay out details of security measures for Marathon Monday.

Massachusetts State Police Deputy Superintendent Scott Warmington said there will be a large number of uniformed troopers, local officers, National Guard members, tactical units, and a State Police Airwing monitoring the marathon. There will also be security measures taken that are not visible, such as undercover officers.

Ten people were shot and wounded in the New York City subway attack and more than a dozen more suffered other injuries. On Wednesday, suspect Frank James was arrested.

“We know that Tuesday’s shooting in the New York City subway has caused understandable concerns for the residents of this Commonwealth,” Warmington said. “I can assure you that the state police and our law enforcement partners remain vigilant and we are well prepared to respond to any situation. Furthermore our marathon security operation is dynamic and scalable and can be quickly adapted as necessary.”

Police said there is no intelligence suggesting any threats have been made against this year’s Boston Marathon.

MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green said when it comes to security for major events, it’s “all hands on deck.”

“But every day, every regular day we’re prepared, we’re out there, we’re vigilant, we’re alert, and we’re visible,” Green said. “We don’t have the luxury to relax because an individual got caught on the subway somewhere else. We’re on guard every single day.”

FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta said people should feel comfortable attending Monday’s race.

“I know this week’s tragic events in New York have some on edge. But as you’ve heard already, there is a robust security plan in place,” Bonavolonta said. “And we encourage you and your families to have a great time as our city takes center stage again for the running of the Boston Marathon.”

