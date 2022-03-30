CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – All state-run COVID vaccine sites in New Hampshire will permanently close on Thursday.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced the planned closure of the sites earlier this month.
Sites in Ashland, Berlin, Claremont, Concord, Keene, Laconia, Manchester, Nashua, Rochester, Salem and Stratham will stop operations for good as of 7 p.m.
Four of the seven mobile vaccination teams will also demobilize on Thursday.
“The effort over the last one and a half years to get our residents vaccinated has been an immense success,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in announcing the closures. “To our volunteers, members of our National Guard, local police, fire, and EMS departments, the people of New Hampshire say: Thank You!”
The state said that demand for vaccines has waned as the number of vaccinated people grew.
As of March 15, all state-run COVID testing sites in New Hampshire also shut down.