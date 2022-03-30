Grant Williams Named A Finalist For Teammate Of The Year AwardGrant Williams can't get his teammates to call him "Batman" or get a lob pass from Jayson Tatum without them rolling their eyes. But the third-year Celtics forward may bring home a pretty special award this season.

Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia, Matt Groh Attend Alabama Pro DayThe highest-ranking members of the Patriots' brain trust were in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, getting an up-close-and-personal look at the best draft prospects coming out of the University of Alabama.

An Updated Look At Patriots' Draft Picks In 2022A look at what the Patriots are working with at this year's NFL Draft.

Red Sox Add New Seating Sections Behind Bleachers At Fenway ParkThat movement will continue this year, as the Red Sox have officially announced some new seating areas situated behind the bleachers in right field.

The Red Sox Are Sending Out A Major League Lineup On WednesdayThe regular season is just over a week away, so Red Sox skipper Alex Cora is sending out a potential preview of his Opening Day lineup on Wednesday.