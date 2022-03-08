CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The state-run COVID-19 testing sites in New Hampshire will close next week, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.
There are state-run test sites in Belmont, Claremont, Keene, Lincoln, Manchester, Nashua, and Newington. They will close at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, March 15.
“This is a significant milestone,” said Governor Chris Sununu in a statement. “Since the very beginning of this pandemic, the state worked hard to open up access to testing. Over the last two years, members of our National Guard, volunteers, local EMS departments, and nurses and doctors have helped stand up our state-run testing sites, and we cannot thank them enough for their tireless work.”READ MORE: Widespread Snow Coming Wednesday With 3 Inches Possible For Much Of Massachusetts
The state said PCR and antigen COVID-19 testing are still accessible.MORE NEWS: Americans Can Now Order 4 More Free At-Home COVID Tests
Rapid antigen tests can be purchased at all New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlets. Free at-home PCR tests are also available here. There are still 90 locations that offer testing in New Hampshire, including hospitals, healthcare provider practices, pharmacies, and urgent care centers around the state.