BOSTON (CBS) — A man died after being stabbed Saturday night on Union Street in Boston near Faneuil Hall.
The stabbing happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of 33 Union Street near popular tourist destinations like the Union Oyster House and Hennessy’s Bar.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have closed bars in the area for the remainder of the night. No arrests have been made yet and the stabbing victim’s name has not been made public.
“At this point, we are asking for the public’s help,” said Boston Police Deputy Superintendent Felipe Colon. “If anyone may have been in the area and witnessed the incident, please contact our Homicide Division at 617-343-4470.”
Colon said there was no threat to the public and that people should not be worried about coming to the area for St. Patrick’s Day festivities Sunday.
This is a developing story.