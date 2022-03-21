SOMERVILLE (CBS) – At the brand new Union Square MBTA stop in Somerville, Governor Charlie Baker and other local leaders cut a big red ribbon to signify its successful launch Monday. Then they boarded a train that ripped through another ribbon at the next new stop, Lechmere in Cambridge.

Residents in both communities say it’s a game-changer. “I was switching constantly at North Station, so this way, you get on and you go,” said Carol Niemira. “This project is just absolutely thrilling,” said Betsy Larkin as she stepped onto a train with her three children.

Crews in hard hats crowded a news conference where political leaders praised the project that state officials had promised to do decades ago. “Public transit that is going to connect folks to jobs to food to healthcare and other critical resources,” said Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

Somerville’s former Mayor Joseph Curtatone said it’s been a bumpy ride for the Green Line Extension, repeatedly delayed and even cancelled. “Unfortunately, as the mayor, elected officials, we attend a lot of services and wakes. I went to more wakes for the Green Line than anything else in my life in the last 18 years,” joked Curtatone.

The project finally went forward after it was scaled down to a $2.3 billion budget. “We’ve been talking about it for 10 whatever plus years,” said commuter Morgan David from Cambridge. “So, I’m glad it’s finally open.”

The second part of the Green Line Extension was set to go online this summer, but Monday, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said there is no hard start date. Five more new stations are in the works, ending at Tufts University in Medford.