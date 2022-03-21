SOMERVILLE (CBS) – The first phase of MBTA’s Green Line Extension is now open for riders.

Union Square station in Somerville and a brand new Lechmere station in Cambridge both opened early Monday morning.

They’re two of seven new stations in the $2.3 billion project that began back in 2018. It will add more than four-and-a-half miles of track north of Boston that will extend all the way to College Avenue in Medford.

The other stations are expected to open later this year.

“This is going to be a wonderful benefit for the people here. It’s going to give them direct access to the Green Line and you can already see around you lots of housing, lots of commercial development going up. It’s really, it’s going to be a catalytic event for this region,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak told reporters Monday.

“Very interested in what ridership looks like. We’ve been running demonstration service for a number of weeks so we’re very confident in how this runs.”

Before riders board at the new stations, they will have to validate their CharlieCards and CharlieTickets at a vending machine. The T posted a video online to explain how the new system will work.