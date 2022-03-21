Bruins Acquire Josh Brown, Trading Zach Senyshyn To OttawaThe Boston Bruins have made another deal for a defenseman, acquiring Josh Brown from the Ottawa Senators.

Sports Final: What Trevor Story Will Bring To Red Sox LineupThe Red Sox made a huge splash in free agency on Sunday, signing shortstop Trevor Story to a six-year deal reportedly worth $140 million.

Bruins Sign Jake DeBrusk To Two-Year Extension, But 'Trade Request Has Not Been Rescinded'The Bruins announced a two-year deal for the winger on Monday, hours before the NHL's trade deadline. The new contract will pay him $4 million per year over the next two seasons.

Jakob Johnson Says Patriots Won't Be Utilizing Traditional Fullback AnymoreJakob Johnson helped clarify why he's leaving the Patriots in an interview in his native Germany, saying that the Patriots won't be utilizing a traditional fullback in their offense anymore.

Grant Williams Wants Everyone To Call Him 'Batman' After Stymying 'Joker' In DenverGrant Williams has requested a new nickname, but it doesn't sound like it will catch on in the Boston locker room.