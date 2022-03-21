BOSTON (CBS) – A bouncer has been charged with murder after police say he killed an active-duty Marine in a stabbing Saturday night near Faneuil Hall.
Boston Police said 23-year-old Daniel Martinez of Illinois died after he was stabbed around 7 p.m. on Union Street. It happened outside of the Sons of Boston pub on Union Street.
Alvaro Larrama, a 38-year-old bouncer at Sons of Boston, was later identified as the suspect. He turned himself into police Monday and is now charged with murder.
Larrama, who is from East Boston, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday afternoon.