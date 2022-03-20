BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast took center stage Sunday morning, being held in person for the first time since 2019. Before the event kicked off Massachusetts State Sen. Nick Collins, who organizes the event each year, joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.

Collins discussed the key to success at the breakfast, saying it’s all in good fun and jokes are meant to be “clean not mean.”

“That’s what’s great about the day for the public is to see people in positions of influence not taking themselves too seriously even though they have serious jobs, and making light of themselves,” Collins said.

Collins also spoke about the latest happenings on Beacon Hill. Keller asked Collins if there is any chance the Massachusetts Senate approves sports betting in the near future.

“I feel that the approach in the Senate, we’re always trying to weigh the cost versus the benefit. There are some with concerns about expanding online gaming. I’m one who supports that. And I think more and more have come along if funding is put to good use,” Collins said. “That’s really going to be important here is to make sure the funding for expanded online gaming is put to good use. We know we have challenges coming out of this pandemic, particularly mental health and schools for our young people. We’re at an inflection point here. I think there is support building for this.”

Collins said if a vote were held tomorrow on sports betting, he would support it.

Keller @ Large: Part 2