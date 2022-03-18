FITCHBURG (CBS) – The father from Fitchburg who flew to Ukraine to help get his daughter and grandson out of the country said they remain stuck in a facility near the border.

William Hubbard said his daughter, 19-year-old Aislinn Hubbard, has been living in Ukraine for years after moving there to study ballet.

Aislinn gave birth to her son at home eight months ago citing safety concerns due to the pandemic.

Under Ukrainian law, birth certificates are not automatically given out for homebirths, you must apply for them. The Hubbard’s said they started that process months ago, but the paperwork was not processed by the time the war started.

The family is currently in a hospital holding other refugees with documentation issues in the town of Uzhhorod.

“I am feeling stressed out,” said Aislinn Hubbard. “I just want to get me and my child to safety. We are kind of being treated like criminals because my baby doesn’t have a birth certificate.”

“It was just a lot of bad things that started at one time,” said William Hubbard. “It’s crazy because we can actually look out the window from where we are right here, and we can see Slovakia.”

Aislinn said they had tried to cross the border into Slovakia but have been told to turn around. She said she cannot leave the facility where she is at and has been warned of the possibility her son might be separated from her while a government issued DNA test is being completed.

William set up a GoFundMe for his daughter called “American Mother Trapped in Ukraine” to try to help cover some of the costs.

They are working on hiring a lawyer in Ukraine and have spoken with lawmakers here in the United States.

Right now, there is little they can do but wait. William said he does not expect to hear any updates from Ukrainian officials until after the weekend.