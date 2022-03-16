FITCHBURG (CBS) – A Fitchburg father is doing everything he can to get his daughter and grandson safely out of Ukraine.

William Hubbard, 62, flew to Kyiv, Ukraine over a week ago to help lead his 19-year-old daughter and her 8-month-old son out of the war-torn country.

“We are all holding up. You know, it’s been a really tough trip,” said Hubbard. “We are stuck in this bureaucratic circle right now.”

Hubbard said his daughter gave birth to her son at home. Under Ukrainian law, birth certificates for children born at home must be applied for.

Hubbard’s daughter, Seraphin Hubbard, had been working to get one for months. According to Hubbard, his grandson has not received his birth certificate and therefore cannot be taken out of Ukraine.

The father, daughter and grandson have been working to get out of Ukraine for more than a week.

They are currently stationed in Uzhhorod, that’s just miles from the Slovakian border.

Along their journey, Hubbard said they have seen the widespread humanitarian crisis unfold.

“It was a complete zoo at that time,” said Hubbard. “There were thousands of people everywhere. It was just utter desperation. A lot of them looked like they hadn’t had any rest, they had been out in the weather for days.”

Hubbard pointed out his travels have become very expensive. He said he has paid for all their travels and it’s starting to add up. The family set up a GoFundMe page called, “American Mother Trapped in Ukraine,” to help cover expenses.

The US State Department strongly urges people to stay out of Ukraine. An idea Hubbard said simply was not an option.

“When my daughter’s boyfriend said she was ready to leave I need you to escort it, it was irrelevant what the State Department had to say in regard to that. It was my obligation and my duty as her father to get her out of the country.”

The family said they hope to make it out of Ukraine by Thursday. That is pending approval of birth certificate for the child.