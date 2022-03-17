LOWELL (CBS) — A fire at a multi-family home in Lowell that killed a 4-year-old girl two weeks ago was most likely caused by smoking, investigators said Thursday.
The State Fire Marshal’s office said the official cause is still undetermined, but it appears to be “improper disposal of smoking materials.”
Investigators found cigarette butts on the first-floor porch at the back of the house on Maude Street. Four-year-old Pietra Emanuelle Silva Araujo died in the fire March 3. According to her obituary, she was at a day care inside the home. She had just moved to the area last summer from Brazil.
“Smoking materials cause more residential fire deaths than all other known causes combined,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement. “As we head into spring, we’re urging everyone to please be careful with any open flame or burning object on exterior porches, balconies, and stairways.”