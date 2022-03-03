LOWELL (CBS) — A massive fire broke out at a multi-family home in Lowell on Thursday.
The home, located on Maude Street, was engulfed by heavy flames, and smoke was seen pouring out of the roof. SkyEye captured firefighters attempting to put out the three-alarm fire at around 3 p.m.
A state fire marshal told WBZ-TV there were injuries reported from the fire, but not have any specifics as to how many people were hurt or how many people were inside of the home.
The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services says they are sending volunteers to help residents who were displaced. They will also be providing food and water to first responders.
As of late Thursday afternoon, no additional information has been released.
The State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit will help the Lowell Fire Department investigate the origin and cause of the fire.