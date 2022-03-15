BOSTON (CBS) — The United States Senate has passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, Sen. Ed Markey announced Tuesday afternoon. The “Sunshine Protection Act” will now to go the House of Representatives.
"I've been fighting for this for decades. More sunshine, better health, and the end of a tired tradition," Markey tweeted.
Daylight Saving Time started Sunday, allowing Americans to enjoy an extra hour of light in the evenings.
Markey told CBS News Boston more daylight is good for the economy – and people's spirits.
“People are more likely to shop in daylight, people are more likely to play tennis or golf or to take a walk, it just changes everyone’s relationship with the light,” he said. “It helps economic activity, helps reduce energy consumption and at the end of the day makes everyone smile.”
This is the fourth time Congress has taken up a bill like this. Fifteen states have passed similar laws but for the change to apply, federal statute is required.