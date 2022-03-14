BOSTON (CBS) — Daylight Saving Time started Sunday, allowing Americans to enjoy an extra hour of light in the evenings. But what if the additional sunshine could last all year round?

Sen. Ed Markey is making the case again for not changing the clocks at all, and making the time change permanent. The Massachusetts Democrat is partnering with Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio in a bipartisan push for longer days.

“It’s time for us to go from polar to solar because people want that extra hour in the evening,” Markey told CBS News Boston. “The sunshine must be protected for everyone in the evening to be able to enjoy.”

Markey said more daylight is good for the economy – and people’s spirits.

“People are more likely to shop in daylight, people are more likely to play tennis or golf or to take a walk, it just changes everyone’s relationship with the light,” he said. “It helps economic activity, helps reduce energy consumption and at the end of the day makes everyone smile.”

Markey said Rubio has the support of eight or nine Republicans, and he has convinced a similar number of Senate Democrats to support the cause.

“This is something that we can build a coalition that is bipartisan and show our country can work at least toward protecting daylight saving for everyone, every day of the year,” Markey said.

CBS News reported that last week a Congressional committee heard arguments from health experts urging legislators to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

In 2017, a special commission in Massachusetts voted 9-1 in favor of year-round Daylight Saving Time.