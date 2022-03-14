Tom Brady's Father On Son's Return To NFL, 'I Just Don't Think That He Was Ready' For RetirementTom Brady is coming back for a 23rd season and while his announcement was a surprise to many, it wasn’t to his father.

Tom Brady Ends Retirement, Announces He's Returning To Buccaneers For 23rd NFL SeasonTom Brady's retirement was short lived. The 7-time Super Bowl champion is coming back for his 23rd season.

Tears, Swears As Celtics Retire Kevin Garnett's No. 5Kevin Garnett helped hoist his No. 5 to the TD Garden rafters on Sunday alongside the 2008 NBA championship banner he helped win after arriving in Boston.

Jalen Ramsey Had The Best Reaction To Tom Brady's UnretirementJalen Ramsey is pretty pumped that Tom Brady is coming back, since he'll no longer be on the wrong side of some Brady history.

Luka Doncic Leads Mavs Past Celtics 95-92 On Garnett's DayThe Dallas Mavericks spoiled Kevin Garnett's special day by beating the Boston Celtics 95-92 on Sunday.