Jalen Ramsey Had The Best Reaction To Tom Brady's UnretirementJalen Ramsey is pretty pumped that Tom Brady is coming back, since he'll no longer be on the wrong side of some Brady history.

Tom Brady Ends Retirement, Announces He's Returning To Buccaneers For 23rd NFL SeasonTom Brady's retirement was short lived. The 7-time Super Bowl champion is coming back for his 23rd season.

Luka Doncic Leads Mavs Past Celtics 95-92 On Garnett's DayThe Dallas Mavericks spoiled Kevin Garnett's special day by beating the Boston Celtics 95-92 on Sunday.

Devin McCourty Re-Signs With New England PatriotsDevin McCourty announced Sunday he was returning to play with the New England Patriots.

Patriots Place 2nd Round Tender On Wide Receiver Jakobi MeyersThe Patriots placed a second round tender on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who was one of the team’s top producers last season.