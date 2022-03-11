PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – The former athletic director at St. Michael School in Lowell turned himself in to Pelham, New Hampshire, police Friday.
James Parker, 24, of Methuen, is accused of sexual contact with a child over 13. The child involved in the case attended St. Michael. Lowell police investigated the incident and then contacted police in Pelham, New Hampshire, saying a second incident may have occurred in that town.
In November, Parker was arraigned in Lowell on a charge of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.
Parker will face several charges and has been released on personal recognizance. He is no longer working at the school.